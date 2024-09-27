Gary Neville, Sky Sports presenter ahead of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park on December 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the weekend and the Red Devils will look to bounce back after a disappointing start to the season.

They have picked up just two wins from five league matches and a club of their stature should be doing better.

A win over Tottenham could give them a huge confidence boost and help them put together a winning run. Manchester United will be desperate for Champions League qualification this season and they need to beat their top four rivals, especially at home.

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville has now predicted the result of the game and stated that the Red Devils are likely to emerge victorious here. The Sky Sports pundit initially claimed that Manchester United would win the game 2-1, but he later went on to claim that they are likely to score a third goal as well.

Neville explained that even though Manchester United are struggling to score goals right now, they are likely to come out on top here.

“I think Man United are winning that game,” said Neville on Stick to football. “They struggle to score goals Man United, but I just think Sunday, it will be a good atmosphere and Tottenham is always a good game at Old Trafford. I will go 2-1 Man United.”

Can Man United get the job done?

There is no doubt that Manchester United have a quality squad at their disposal. They should be able to pick up all three points here if they play to their potential.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will look to pull off an upset at Old Trafford. They will have seen that Manchester United can be quite vulnerable and it remains to be seen whether they can take advantage of the home team’s frailties.

