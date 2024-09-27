“Unfortunately for him…” – History won’t forget Daniel Levy’s ignorance of Tottenham fans says Collymore

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, recently noted that he ignores the criticism he’s subjected to by fans of the club, and former professional, Stan Collymore, has suggested that it isn’t the brightest of moves.

A fan of Aston Villa, who have had their own problems with regards to the treatment of their supporters, Collymore thinks that Levy is effectively cutting his nose off to spite his face.

Perhaps it’s even how modern football has evolved which has something to do with the 62-year-old’s appalling attitude to those who pay their hard-earned each and every week.

Tottenham fans shouldn’t forget Daniel Levy’s ignorance

“Daniel Levy has almost become the poster boy that other clubs want to follow, and his contention that he ignores supporter criticism of him certainly isn’t good PR for the club,” Collymore said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“At my own club Aston Villa, there’s been a lot of criticism around the head of business affairs charging for disabled parking and the like, causing the club to backtrack – but there’s still not been an apology.

“I think that awful situation and Levy’s attitude towards Tottenham fans are examples of an Americanisation of English sport whereby you are treated as a customer that should have no emotional link to the product.”

Football was once known as the ‘working man’s ballet,’ however, the way that the game has evolved, and is evolving, is taking it further and further away from the working classes.

The price of match tickets, programmes and food at Premier League grounds appears to increase year on year, and that’s an untenable situation for the everyday man on the street.

Not that Levy would appear to have any intention of listening to the gripes of supporters who routinely fill the Tottenham Hotspur stadium every other week.

“You pay your money for the product, and clubs will give you the commensurate entertainment for the product – and that’s it. The fact that you’re a fan and your dad’s been coming for years doesn’t matter,” Collymore continued.

“Back in the day you were herded into pens at ropey old grounds, you paid your two quid to go in and you might be able to get a beer and a warm roll, if you’re lucky.

“Now you’ve got brand new stadiums that have state-of-the-art facilities, you’ve got a seat, you’ve got a concourse, you’ve got a great view with no restricted views anymore and you’re watching superstars from around the world.

“Daniel Levy is effectively saying ‘everything’s been built for you, stop moaning. You’ve got the best of everything and if you don’t like it, somebody will come in and pay more money.’

“Unfortunately for him, when this chapter of English football history is written, Daniel Levy will be seen as the man that effectively put his fingers in his ears.”