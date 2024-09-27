(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leciester could be regretting their decision to allow Ayoze Perez to leave on a free transfer given how he’s found form again in Spain.

Perez left Leicester in the summer of 2023 for Spanish side Real Betis, where he scored 11 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions with his form earning him a call-up to the Spain squad for Euro 2024.

The 31-year-old only played 12 minutes in Spain’s successful campaign, but his form for Betis earned him a move to Villarreal this summer.

Leicester may regret letting Perez leave

Perez has had a superb start to the season with Villarreal and has scored six goals in seven La Liga matches with only Robert Lewandowski scoring more.

The former Leicester man has scored more goals so far this season than Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe, whilst his former side are still looking for their first win of the season in the Premier League.

Perez joined Leicester from Newcastle in the summer of 2019 and made 114 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 15 goals and won the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club.

The forward featured sparingly during his last two seasons at the club and only made three starts during the 2022/2023 season in which the Foxes got relegated and was sent on loan to Real Betis for the last six months of his deal.

Given Leicester’s struggles in front of goal they could certainly do with Perez and Steve Cooper’s side are still very much reliant on Jamie Vardy for goals.

Leicester are yet to win this season and face a difficult trip to the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, with it already looking like they will be facing a tough task to stay in the league.

The Foxes currently sit 15th with three draws and two defeats from their opening five games and will be desperate to record their first win of the season as soon as possible.