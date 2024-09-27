Liverpool flop’s career set to take surprise turn after player is offered to China

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is easily one of the club’s biggest flops in recent history.

The midfielder joined the Premier League side with huge expectations but his time at Anfield was full of disappointments.

The Guinea international suffered injury issues and when he was fit, his performances were highly disappointing, forcing the club to part ways with him last year.

The midfielder made just five appearances in Germany last year for Werder Bremen and now the Bundesliga side are looking to offload him.

According to Sport Bild, Bremen are offering Keita to clubs in China as they want to completely get him off their books soon.

The German club have realised that Keita has been a massive flop for them and they are ready to cut all their ties with the player.

The 29-year-old midfielder has no future at Bremen and he is not even being considered by them this season.

He is shadow of the player he used to be at RB Leipzig, where he was one of the best players in the league and that attracted the attention of Liverpool.

The fans of Liverpool were surprised with how poor Keita was for them during his time at Anfield.

Naby Keita’s move to Liverpool proved to be disastrous

He joined the Reds in a big money move but it soon became evident that it will not work out for him in the Premier League.

As the German club prepare to offload him to China, it appears like his career at the top level, in Europe to be precise, is now over.

It remains to be seen what the player wants at this stage of his career and whether he is open to a move to China.

Once he leaves European football, there is no coming back for the midfielder. Instead of a move to Asia, he should target a move to a European club where can catch the attention of better clubs with his performances.