Luis Diaz of Liverpool (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has admitted he has his sights set on chasing down Erling Haaland to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Haaland is currently the runaway leader with a whopping 10 goals in five games, becoming the first player to register double figures in the first five games of a Premier League campaign.

Diaz is the Man City forward’s closest challenger at present with five goals. However, the Colombian is certainly building momentum with braces against Bournemouth and Manchester United, either side of the shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Four of the last 10 Premier League Golden Boots prior to Haaland joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 were won by Liverpool players, with Luis Suarez scooping one and current Kop icon Mohammed Salah taking the other three, sharing the 2018/19 award with teammate Sadio Mane.

Can Liverpool star Luis Diaz challenge for the PL Golden Boot?

Diaz’s best league return to date was 18 goals scored in 31 appearances for Liverpool and Porto combined during the 2021/22 campaign.

But his start to this season suggests he’s in for a much bigger haul this time around, especially given the freedom he’s currently playing with under new manager Arne Slot.

So, does Diaz think he can seriously challenge the all-conquering Haaland?

“Why not?” the Colombian responded when asked that very question by Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wolves.

Diaz added: “I hope I can be one of the Premier League’s top scorers. Now, it’s about continuing this good start, keeping my feet on the ground, staying calm and enjoying it.”

Top photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP