(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for life without star player Mohamed Salah.

It is still not guaranteed what the club or the player will do in the near future but after entering the final year of his contract at the club, Salah’s future at Anfield is uncertain.

The Egyptian attacker has started the new season in fine form for the Reds, scoring four goals and providing three assists for the Merseyside club.

He has helped Liverpool to second place in the Premier League after five matches and contributed to their convincing wins in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

The Merseyside club is being linked with a move for his potential replacement and the latest update from Italy has linked the former Chelsea man with a move to Anfield.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are eyeing a move for AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic as potential Salah replacement.

The American attacker enjoyed a productive last season with Milan, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in Serie A.

He has continued his impressive form into the new season after scoring three goals and providing two assists in five Serie A games.

The player has revived his career after a disappointing spell at Chelsea from 2019 to 2023.

Liverpool transfer target failed to impressed at Chelsea

In 145 appearances for the Blues, he scored 26 goals but his time at Stamford Bridge was affected by fitness issues and he never really cemented his place in the starting line up.

Pulisic is a completely changed player now and AC Milan have given a new life to his career.

Liverpool are ready to give the wide attacker another opportunity to play in the Premier League and become a part of their attack under new manager Arne Slot.

The Merseyside club would ideally want Salah to stay at Anfield but if they cannot convince the attacker, Pulisic could be an interesting option for them.