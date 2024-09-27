(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bundesliga midfielder Merlin Rohl ahead of a potential move.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool scouts have watched the under-21 German international in action recently, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to make a concrete move for him in the near future.

The midfielder signed a new contract with SC Freiburg on the 18th of September and the German club wants to hold onto him for the long term. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the midfielder.

They could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Rohl would be a long-term investment for them. He will add control and creativity to the side. He is versatile enough to operate as a central midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder as well as a right-sided wide player.

Merlin Rohl could be tempted to join Liverpool

The opportunity to move to Liverpool could be quite attractive for the 22-year-old. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to test himself in the Premier League.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the country and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. The 22-year-old will want to take the next step in his development and join a club capable of pushing for trophies. A move to Liverpool would be ideal for him.

The Reds certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, but they might have to pay a premium for him, especially after his contract extension. SC Freiburg are under no pressure to sell the player any time soon and Liverpool will have to tempt them with an offer too good to turn down.

