Liverpool owners slammed for how they have handled crucial situation at Anfield

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool owners have often been criticised by the fans for not supporting the manager in the transfer market.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp knows it better than anybody else how he received little financial backing from the owners at times in the transfer market when other clubs were splashing the cash on strengthening the squad.

The relationship between the Liverpool fans and the owners have not always been smooth.

The owners have at times stayed silent on issues concerning the fans, with FSG at times oblivious to the current situation and the direction of the club.

Journalist James Pearce has now pointed fingers at the owners of Liverpool for mishandling the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and he could leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Pearce, speaking on the Walk On podcast, suggested that Liverpool’s ownership has made a “huge oversight” by allowing Alexander-Arnold’s contract to near its expiration without securing a new deal.

He said:

“It’s a huge oversight by the ownership to have allowed it to get to this point. Yes, there were mitigating circumstances behind that.”

Not only Alexander-Arnold but Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have also entered the final year of their contract at the club.

Next few months will be difficult for Liverpool

The Liverpool management and the hierarchy are going to face tough time in the near future dealing with the players and their contract demands.

The ball is in the club’s court now, with the player completely in control of the situation.

A club that is usually well run from top to bottom, it is hugely surprising to see three of their best players about to become free agents at the same time.

The Reds cannot waste time to secure their future, particularly of Alexander-Arnold, who is attracting interest from Real Madrid.