LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is in impressive form this season and the Colombian has managed to hit top form under manager Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager has had an impressive start to life at Liverpool and the Reds are thriving under him. Diaz in particular has looked unstoppable in recent weeks, and he has already scored six goals in all competitions this season. The Colombian will look to build on his impressive start to the season and help Liverpool win major trophies.

The winger has now revealed that he has an exceptional relationship with the new manager and Slot has been spectacular with him from the first day they met.

He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “I can say that he has been spectacular from the first day we met. The relationship is and continues to be really good. He is very attentive to the things you need to improve but he will also praise you for good things you do”.

When Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season, very few would have expected the Reds to do as well as they have done this season. Slot has managed to hit the ground running in the Premier League and Liverpool have been exceptional so far. Apart from the one defeat against Nottingham Forest, they have been flawless across all competitions

Liverpool have impressed under Arne Slot

Liverpool are not only playing exciting football, but they have also been exceptional defensively and Slot has managed to get the best out of his players as well.

The comments from Diaz suggest that the players have really taken to the new manager and it remains to be seen whether Slot can guide them to a major trophy this season.

Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to fight for the league title, but Liverpool cannot be ruled out either. They have the quality and the experience to launch a title challenge this season and given their phenomenal start to the campaign, their rivals need to be wary of the Reds.

