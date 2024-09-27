Man United monitoring 46-year-old manager as Erik ten Hag faces uncertain future

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Manchester United have had a disappointing start to the new season.

The Red Devils are currently 11th in the league after five matches and they could not win against FC Twente at Old Trafford in their first Europa League match of the season.

It feels like nothing has changed much at Man United this season despite the club spending heavily in the summer transfer window to sign new players.

With the club not playing the football expected from them and failing to get the results required, manager Erik ten Hag’s job has come under scrutiny once again.

The club have reportedly started looking at other managers to sort out the mess at Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, Man United are monitoring Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

The English manager has had a public bust-up with sporting director Paul Mitchell at St James’ Park, which has put his future at the Magpies in doubt.

Man United are closely following the situation of Howe, as he could be potentially eyed in the future to replace Ten Hag at the club.

Howe is someone who the Man United hierarchy like, as per the report. The 46-year-old’s track record in the Premier League is recognised by the Red Devils and they like his media profile.

He has managed to transform Newcastle United into a competitive side and also managed to take them to the Champions League.

Man United have failed to impress this season

Ten Hag is struggling to take Man United to the Champions League and the club are far from the top four position at the moment.

In the summer, Ten Hag’s future at the club looked sorted but it could all change if some more results go against him.

The Magpies would not want to let Howe leave the club as they rate him highly after the brilliant work he has done at the club but with the change of power at St James’ Park after the arrival of Mitchell, Howe leaving the club in the near future cannot be ruled out.