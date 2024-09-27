(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United were one of the busiest Premier League teams in the summer transfer window.

The arrival of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the club gave new life to the whole organisation and they are now determined to get back to the top of the football world.

The Red Devils signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte this summer to strengthen their squad and try to get back into the top four of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag had the backing of the club this summer to sign new players to add depth and quality to the team that struggled last season, despite winning the FA Cup.

However, there was one player that Man United failed to sign this summer even after making multiple bids for him.

It was Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who stayed at the Merseyside club after the Toffees rejected Man United’s approach for him.

According to Football Insider, Man United are keeping tabs on Branthwaite and have been tipped to make a January move for the Everton centre-back.

The young defender, who has already made his debut for England, is currently unfit and yet to feature for the Toffees this season.

Without him, his team have struggled to perform and they are currently sitting in 19th position in the Premier League standings.

Man United have plans to add more strength to their defense

Man United remain interested in signing the player and add him to their defensive force of De Ligt, Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

Branthwaite’s arrival could prove to be a huge concern for Maguire though, who might fall further down the pecking order with the arrival of his compatriot.

The defender is destined for a bright future after impressing for Everton last season. He has shown maturity beyond his age and the Red Devils have shown serious interest in signing him.

With Everton flirting with relegation at the moment, a move away from the Goodison Park would be ideal for Branthwaite’s career.