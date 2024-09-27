(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United missed out on Champions League qualification after a mediocre season last year.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the current campaign as well. Even though manager Erik ten Hag was backed significantly during the summer transfer window, Manchester United have just picked up two wins in the Premier League so far.

They are already four points adrift of the top four places. According to Football Insider, they will have to reduce their transfer budget for the upcoming windows significantly if they miss out on Champions League qualification once again.

They will need to comply with the financial regulations, and they cannot afford to spend big money on new signings without Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils spent in excess of £200 million on new signings during the summer transfer window. They brought in five players earlier this summer to improve the squad, but the new additions have not been able to help them improve on the pitch.

Man United need to turn things around

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can turn things around and bounce back strongly. There is no doubt that they have the squad to do better than they are currently performing. A club of their stature should be securing Champions League qualification every season. They will be expected to do well in the domestic competitions as well.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in the coming season. They will need to improve their squad in order for that to happen. It remains to be seen whether they can finish in the top four and convince the club hierarchy to break the bank once again. Manchester United needs more quality in the attack and midfield if they are serious about pushing for major trophies.

