Manchester United are keen on signing the Argentine midfielder Kevin Zenon.

The Red Devils will compete with a number of Premier League clubs for the 23-year-old South American and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Zenon is capable of operating as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Red Devils. Manchester United could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking unit. Zenon will help create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates and get on the score sheet himself.

As per Fichajes, the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the Boca Juniors attacking midfielder as well. The 23-year-old will be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club and a move to the Premier League will be quite exciting. It remains to be seen where he ends up. All three clubs will be attractive destinations for the player.

Man United could use Kevin Zenon

Manchester United will be hoping to push for major trophies and they need more quality and depth in the side. Someone like Zenon would be a long-term investment and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. The Red Devils certainly have the financial muscle to secure an agreement with Boca Juniors and convincing the player should not be difficult. He will want to join a big club and Manchester United are certainly one of the biggest in the world. They will be able to provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at the highest level.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top player with the right guidance. If Manchester United can sign him for a reasonable price, it would be an excellent investment for them.

