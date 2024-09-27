Man United identify 22-year-old Premier League ace as top target next year

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United are keen on improving their defensive options in the coming months and they have identified Jarrad Branthwaite as a target.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are keen on the 22-year-old Premier League defender as well, but he is one of Manchester United’s top targets for next year. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United United can win the race for his signature.

Manchester United have signed Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro earlier this summer, but they could use more depth and quality in the central defensive unit. Branthwaite has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the country and he should prove to be a quality acquisition.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can beat the likes of Real Madrid to his signature. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country and it wouldn’t be surprising if the talented young defender is attracted to the idea of joining them. It would be a major step up in his career and the 22-year-old would get to test himself at a high level and push for major trophies with them.

Man United could use Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for major trophies this season and a club of their stature is expected to match up to the European elite. They will have to bring in the right reinforcements in the coming months and the Everton defender would be a quality long-term investment. The 22-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually. He will be hoping to join a club with ambition, and Manchester United will certainly be an attractive destination for him.

