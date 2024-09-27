Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wes Brown has lavished praise upon Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, comparing him to one of the club’s popular former wingers.

Garnacho has been turning heads since emerging from the Man Utd youth system in 2022 and now has 19 goals and 13 assists to his name in 94 senior appearances.

The 20-year-old has helped the Red Devils win EFL Cup and FA Cup titles during that time, while most recently, he’s enjoyed a run of four goals and three assists in eight appearances across all competitions at the start of this season.

Man Utd star Garnacho compared to Portuguese forward

Garnacho’s current trajectory suggests he’s set for stardom. According to treble-winner Brown, he’s shown similar traits to Portuguese forward Nani, who scored 41 goals for United between 2007 and 2015, winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League along the way.

That’s an even bigger compliment than it looks, with Brown insisting Nani was ‘just as good’ as compatriot and five-time Ballon d’Or-winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Alejandro Garnacho has been playing really well,” said former Manchester United defender Brown (via DAZN).

“He reminds me of Nani in the way he plays – he’s not a Ryan Giggs or a David Beckham. Nani was very underrated because Cristiano Ronaldo was scoring everything, but on his day, Nani was just as good. He wasn’t as consistent, though, and wouldn’t score as many.

“Both Garnacho and Amad Diallo have become a lot more consistent this season and it’s great to see. They’ve both been panicking defenders and possess a goal threat, which is exactly what you want from your wingers. They’ve had good starts to the season and I hope that continues.”

Garnacho will look to prove himself again when Man Utd host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

