Mikel Arteta provides injury update on three key players ahead of Leicester City clash

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images.

Arsenal are looking to extend their unbeaten run when they host Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

After falling to a late 2-2 draw against defending champions Manchester City last weekend, the Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League table.

And keen to bounce back to winning ways, Mikel Arteta will be determined to ensure his side can take all the points when they welcome winless Leicester City to the Emirates tomorrow.

The Spaniard does have some injury concerns though.

Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal injuries

Goalkeeper David Raya was a doubt for this weekend’s game after the 29-year-old suffered a minor knock to his thigh against Manchester City last time out.

And speaking to reporters ahead of tomorrow’s game in London, Arteta, when asked about his keeper’s availability, as quoted by talkSPORT, said: “We have to wait. We have to wait 24 hours to see.

“There is no risk, it is about a player being fit, and if he’s able to contribute or not.

“When we have that clarity for Leicester, we will make that decision tomorrow.”

Defenders Jurrien Timber and Ben White are also carrying knocks, but Arteta is confident the pair will be ready to face Steve Cooper’s Foxes.

“Jurrien was able to take part in training today, so I expect him to be ready,” he said.

On White, the Arsenal boss added: “I am hopeful as well.”

Mikel Merino nearing return too

Elsewhere, Arteta has confirmed summer signing Mikel Merino, who has yet to feature after fracturing his shoulder in one of his first training sessions since joining from Real Sociedad, has resumed ‘partial training’.

“He had partial training today, and he’s looking good,” he said.

“It is just about the healing of that bone and seeing when he’s ready for contact.”

Arsenal vs. Leicester City is scheduled to kick-off at 12.30 p.m. (UK time) but is not due to be broadcast live in the UK.