Exclusive: Newcastle and Aston Villa face fight to land £60m-rated warhorse

When world class talent seemingly comes available it’s obvious that there’ll be a queue of suitors, and both Newcastle and Aston Villa are positioning themselves to be at the front of the queue for a £60m-rated warhorse.

RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba has been winning rave reviews for his performances over the past year, and the Bundesliga outfit will surely be loathe to lose another player of such talent, however, as was seen with the likes of Mo Simakan and Dani Olmo, they remain a selling club if the price is right.

Newcastle and Villa want Castello Lukeba

CaughtOffside sources have advanced that a number of top European clubs are also tracking Lukeba’s evolving contract situation, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are understood to be very closely monitoring the development of 21-year-old French defender, showing significant interest in the standard of his performances.

Should Real Madrid make good on their interest, the likelihood of Lukeba considering a move to any other interested parties is slim.

However, as they’ve yet to make their move officially, other teams are still in play, and sources have also told CaughtOffside that Chelsea are the first of those interested clubs that are preparing to make an offer.

Additionally, Newcastle are planning to engage with Lukeba’s representatives in order to assess his situation further.

Leipzig will demand £60m if they decide to part ways with the centre-back, and won’t accept a penny less in negotiations.

Given how well he’s been playing of late, and the way that the transfer market is heading in terms of ever-increasing transfer fees, £60m would seem to be a bargain for a player of such quality.