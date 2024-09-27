Newcastle United reach agreement with star player which is bad news for their rivals

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon’s future at St James’ Park has been the subject of conversation recently.

The Magpies considered getting rid of the England international this summer when they were trying to comply with PSR.

They soon came to their senses and changed their mind about the player, deciding to keep him at the club.

The player was linked with a move to Liverpool and there were suggestions that the constant links to the Merseyside club had turned his head.

However, the Toon Army were adamant that they wanted to keep their star player and now they have reached an agreement to tie him up to a new contract.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Eddie Howe’s team have reached an agreement with Gordon over a five year contract.

The new terms will make him one of the highest paid players at the club.

Romano wrote on X:

“Agreement done between Newcastle and Anthony Gordon, new contract set to be signed soon!

“Understand it will be valid until June 2029, five year contract after the club rejected several approaches.

“Gordon will be in line with #NUFC highest earners with new contract ready.”

🚨⚪️⚫️ Agreement done between Newcastle and Anthony Gordon, new contract set to be signed soon! Understand it will be valid until June 2029, five year contract after the club rejected several approaches. Gordon will be in line with #NUFC highest earners with new contract ready. pic.twitter.com/lOdQHG5otZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2024

The news about Gordon’s contract comes as a huge blow to Liverpool who were interested in signing the former Everton player.

Journalist Graeme Bailey confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Gordon while speaking to Rousing The Kop.

Newcastle United are desperate to keep Gordon at the club

It is a statement from the Magpies though, who have made it clear that they are not ready to allow their players to leave the club to join their Premier League rivals.

Gordon was phenomenal for the Magpies last season, scoring 11 goals in the Premier League and registering 10 assists.

His fine performances deserved a new contract with improved terms and now Howe and his team can shift their focus to getting Alexander Isak’s contract situation sorted.