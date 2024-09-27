(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United will look to add their attacking options in the upcoming transfer windows according to David Ornstein.

United were busy in the summer and made five summer signings, including three defensive reinforcements as they set about trying to get back into the Champions League.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Erik ten Hag and it very much feels like he’s already under huge pressure, with United sitting 11th with two wins from their first five games.

United looking to add more attackers in upcoming windows

The only attacking addition United made was Joshua Zirkzee, who they paid £36.5m for and the Dutch international hasn’t scored since the opening game of the season against Fulham.

Zirkzee will provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund but it feels like United could do with refreshing their attack and adding some different options.

At the moment it feels they don’t really have a back-up for Bruno Fernandes with Mason Mount struggling since he arrived at the club, whilst they could look to replace Antony if he fails to deliver this season.

However, Ornstein has provided an update on United’s future transfer activity and stated the Red Devils will look to strengthen in the forward areas in the upcoming windows.

“Erik ten Hag’s still trying to impose some sort of style and identity, and gel some of these new players into the team,” he said on the Back Pages podcast.

“Zirkzee was the only attacking signing, and you did feel a bit more was needed there. They will look to subsequent windows to improve in that department, and get players back fit, like Rasmus Hojlund, of course.”

Despite the options United have they have struggled for goals so far this season and only have five goals so far, with three of those coming against newly promoted Southampton.

Ten Hag will be hoping his side can find their scoring touch on Sunday as United host Spurs at Old Trafford in what is already a crucial game despite the season still being in it’s infancy.