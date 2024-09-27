Ange Postecoglou provides Son Heung-Min injury update ahead of Man United match

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou with Son Heung-min. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Tottenham star Son Heung-Min is doubtful for the match against Manchester United this weekend.

The Spurs captain was taken off in the match against Qarabag in the Europa League and his fitness status is still not fully known.

The Premier League club beat Qarabag 3-0, thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominic Solanke.

Radu Dragusin was sent off early in the first half but Spurs made sure they still come out on top in their first European match of the season.

Now they are getting ready to face Man United in the Premier League at Old Trafford and they have received an injury scare about one of their key players.

Son was replaced in the 71st minute of the match and concerns have been raised about his fitness.

Spurs boss Postecoglou provided the update on his captain but failed to confirm the specifics of the injury.

“I haven’t spoke to him. He said he felt a bit tired, but I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet,” Postecoglou said of Son, as quoted by The Independent.

It would be a major blow for Spurs if they travel to Old Trafford without their star player.

Tottenham are back in form after North London derby defeat

Spurs have three wins in a row after losing to Arsenal in the Premier League. They have managed to win against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup, Brentford in the league and Qarabag in the Europa League.

Postecoglou is trying to get Tottenham’s season back on track after a slow start.

The match against Man United will be a big test for the manager and his players despite the Red Devils being out of form.

Old Trafford is never an easy place to visit and Spurs would have to be at their best to come back with all three points from Manchester.