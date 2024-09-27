“Probably wants to go” – Club legend tips Liverpool star to leave at the end of the season

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club because of their contract situation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have all entered the final year of their contract at Anfield and nothing has been decided about their future.

There is currently no update about their contract extension and as it stands, they all could leave the club this summer.

The Reds would want to avoid a situation like that, losing all their key players at the same time.

However, club legend Mark Lawrenson feels that right-back Alexander-Arnold has made up his mind to leave the club at the end of the season.

Lawrenson showered praise at the England international and his ability to do what other defenders cannot do, but he also warned Liverpool that if the player wanted to stay, he would have signed a new contract by now.

The club legend has tipped the Liverpool fan favourite to leave the club to join Real Madrid at the end of the season, where he could get the chance to play with his friend Jude Bellingham.

“I think Trent Alexander-Arnold is most definitely up there with the best Premier League right backs of all time when he’s in full flow,” he told Sports Casino, as quoted by DAZN.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better right back in terms of delivering the ball to players. He probably isn’t among the best defenders in the world, but it doesn’t really matter because he just sees passes that other players can’t – that ball into Mohamed Salah in the first game of the season against Ipswich was unbelievable.

“However, I don’t think Trent will be at the club at the start of next season – I can see him being attracted to playing at Real Madrid. He has an England teammate in Jude Bellingham there and I can see him playing for them next season. If you really wanted to stay at Liverpool, then would you not have signed your contract by now?”

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold

It would be a major blow for Liverpool to see Alexander-Arnold leave the club at his peak and as a free agent.

The Merseyside club have messed up his contract situation and now things are out of their hand.

The defender has the advantage to make decisions about his future and at the moment, he is waiting to see if the club can match his ambitions or not.

Surely Real Madrid can, as they compete for all the top honours every single season.

At Liverpool, it is slightly different and the England international wants to see if the Premier League club are seriously pushing to win the major honours.

Alexander-Arnold will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with the club of his choice in January if his contract situation remains the same.