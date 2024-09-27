Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

West Ham are interested in signing a versatile and exciting attacker and see Lyon’s Rayan Cherki as the ideal player.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has long had a reputation for being one of Europe’s most high-potential players.

His flair and technical ability make him a real prospect, and although he has yet to reach the dizzying heights of footballing stardom, a big move to the Premier League seems next up for the forward.

Rayan Cherki on West Ham radar

On West Ham’s radar, Cherki, who is admired by Julen Lopetegui for his ability to play through the middle and on the wings, is expected to leave Lyon at the end of the season.

His deal expires in 2026 so next summer will see his value plummet. And according to Fichajes, a fee of just €30 million (£25 million) would be enough for Lyon to sanction a sale.

In today’s market, £25 million on a young player with European experience is a bargain price and can’t be turned down. This will inevitably lead to the Hammers facing competition for the forward’s signature though.

Julio Enciso also an option

The Hammers have also been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Julio Enciso.

The Paraguay midfielder, who could also be available for the same kind of money, is similar to Cherki so it’s unlikely the Hammers would move for both.

Nevertheless, with both Cherki and Enciso fitting the same profile, the direction Lopetegui is trying to take the club in is clear.

However, the Spaniard may not have time to implement his ideas having won just one of his first five Premier League games after the club spent over £120 million in the summer.