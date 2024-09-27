Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid CF at Reale Arena on September 14, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have become aware that it would take a ‘colossal fee’ to persuade Tottenham Hotspur to sell centre-back Cristian Romero, according to reports.

Romero has firmly established himself as one of the world’s top centre-backs in recent years with Spurs. He’s also enjoyed great success with the Argentina national team, who he’s helped lift back-to-back Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup.

“He’s a winner – you can see that in him with the way he trains and the way he plays, and that helps from a cultural perspective as well,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said of Romero back in November (via BBC Sport).

Real Madrid are understood to be on the hunt for a new centre-back in the January transfer window and Romero is a name who has been regularly linked with the 15-time European champions.

However, according to HITC, it would take a ‘colossal fee’ to persuade Spurs to sell Romero — or Arsenal to part ways with William Saliba.

Real Madrid move on after being priced out of Spurs star Romero

Los Blancos don’t appear to be willing to meet the demands of either North London club and according to HITC’s report, they will now turn their attention elsewhere.

It’s thought that Nottingham Forest’s Brazilian defender Murillo is on their shortlist, as well as Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, who earned his first senior England cap prior to Euro 2024.

Manchester United were heavily linked with Branthwaite in the summer but were unable to persuade Everton to part ways.

However, recent reports have suggested the Red Devils could come back in for the 22-year-old in January, despite signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro.

What effect a bidding war between Manchester United and Real Madrid would have on Branthwaite’s asking price, especially in January, remains to be seen.

