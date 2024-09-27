“Will be the key” – Romano pinpoints influential Madrid derby battle and a “big chance” for one player to shine

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

This weekend sees another edition of the Derbi Madrileno, with Fabrizio Romano believing that there’s one key area that will influence the outcome of another Real Madrid vs Atletico battle.

Both teams will consider the three points more valuable than usual as Barcelona are already easing ahead of both clubs after just seven games.

Were the Catalans to win their match at Osasuna and the derby end in a draw, Barca will find themselves six points ahead, which is almost unheard of at this early stage of a campaign.

Madrid derby battle will be key

To that end, we can expect a battle royale this Sunday, with no quarter asked or given by either side.

Los Blancos have often had the upper hand in this fixture, but according to Fussball Wettpoint, Real have only won two of the last seven in all competitions, and just once at the Metropolitano in that time.

Clearly, the match is going to be as keenly contested as always, and Fabrizio Romano believes that one area will be a key battleground.

“This weekend it’s the Madrid derby, and I’m curious to see Conor Gallagher for sure, as he’s doing fantastic, but also Julián Alvarez,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“He’s now getting in good shape, he scored the winner at Celta Vigo last night and this match could be a big chance for him to shine.

“For Real Madrid, I expect Bellingham to be one of the faces of the derby for sure.

“I think the duel between Gallagher and Fede Valverde will be the key to winning the three points.”

Aside from El Clasico, the Madrid derby is one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Spanish football calendar.

Kylian Mbappe will miss the game through injury, and isn’t expected to return for the midweek Champions League game in Lille.

Real and Atleti can arguably do without any more injury issues as they chase success on both domestic and European fronts.