Romano’s update on Man United target with 309 career appearances will delight fans

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Man United need to put some decent results on the board, and that was never more clearly evidenced than in their recent Europa League performance against Twente.

Erik ten Hag bemoaned the lack of a killer instinct from his team after the game, but the plain fact of the matter is that the Dutchman has managed this side for over two seasons now, and he still hasn’t managed to get the basics right.

That should set the alarm bells ringing, as should reports of a move for Leicester’s defensive midfielder, Harry Winks.

Man United not pursuing Harry Winks deal

The 28-year-old is experienced enough having amassed 309 career appearances (transfermarkt), but he’s no Manuel Ugarte.

Thankfully, from a Man United fan’s perspective, it doesn’t look like the former Tottenham man will be arriving at Old Trafford anytime soon.

“I saw the news concerning Dan Ashworth eyeing a cut-price move for Harry Winks, but honestly guys, I don’t know where this is coming from to be fair,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“I have zero information and zero confirmation on this. There are absolutely no talks ongoing so unfortunately there’s nothing to add to this rumour.”

Though Winks has resurrected his career with the Foxes, with respect, he isn’t the standard of player that United should be aspiring to sign if they want to bring back the glory days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

At present, the club are about as far away from that as it’s possible to be, and there needs to be a turnaround in fortunes.

United’s next four Premier League games are against Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham.

If ten Hag hasn’t got at least nine points from that series of games, then question marks seriously need to be asked as to his suitability in the role.

“For now, it’s full support for ten Hag, but the Man United board want to see different results as soon as possible,” Romano added.