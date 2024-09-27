Romano offers update on Newcastle-linked striking sensation with 160 G/A contributions in 276 games

(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Although Alexander Isak continues to find the net for Newcastle United, he isn’t an out and out centre-forward.

If the Magpies were able to land a player whose primary and only focus is to stick the ball in the onion bag, it could take the club to the next level.

They’ve been hanging around on the periphery for a while now, but they just need a little nudge to propel them up into the elite.

Newcastle monitoring Jonathan David

The infrastructure is now in place, after the long-awaited takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) from Mike Ashley, so Eddie Howe just needs to ensure that the off-pitch success is replicated on it.

For all of the brilliant football that the team are playing, and it is a joy to watch at times, the fact remains that they still haven’t won a trophy.

The closest they’ve come in recent times is to get to the Carabao Cup final the season before last, where they lost to Erik ten Hag’s Man United.

Howe will understand that he needs to deliver silverware soon, or the owners might look to go in a different direction.

According to TBR Football, Newcastle have begun talks with Lille’s Jonathan David, a player who as an outrageous tally of 160 goal and assist contributions in 276 games.

However, CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has refuted those claims.

“There are really many clubs interested in Jonathan David as he’s considered one of the big potential free agent names for 2025,” he said for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Clubs from all top 5 European leagues are monitoring Jonathan this season and are already well informed on deal conditions.

“Despite the rumours, there’s nothing specific for Newcastle, they are just one of several clubs keeping a close eye on the situation.”