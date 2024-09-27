Erik ten Hag photographed on the sidelines during a Manchester United game at Old Trafford. - (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United continue to disappoint despite spending significant sums of money on new signings during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, manager Erik ten Hag is under a lot of pressure and he could be shown the door if things do not improve quickly. The report further states that the Dutch manager is already on thin ice.

The Manchester United hierarchy is currently looking for a manager who can take the club back to the top of the Premier League. They are not convinced about Ten Hag and therefore they are looking at potential alternatives.

The reports that the Dutch manager’s departure is only a matter of time and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can find an elite coach to take over in his place.

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is currently the favourite to replace Ten Hag. It remains to be seen whether he will be handed the opportunity to manage his former club. The 48-year-old is currently a part of the coaching team at the club.

Man United need a better manager than Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they should be challenging for major trophies every season.

Despite spending in excess of £600 million on new signings, Ten Hag has failed to get the best out of his players and Manchester United have not been able to compete for the league title regularly. They missed out on Champions League qualification last season as well.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Garreth Southgate are reportedly on the radar at Old Trafford along with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi. It remains to be seen who they end up appointing eventually.

