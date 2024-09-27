(Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Sheffield United have been praised by Sky Sports pundit Adrian Clarke for not selling Gustavo Hamer to Leeds this summer.

Both clubs will be among the favourites to fight for promotion back to the Premier League, with the Blades suffering relegation last season, whilst Leeds lost to Southampton in the play-off final.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit sixth a point behind Sheffield United in fifth after the first six games of the season, with West Brom currently leading the way.

Leeds were interested in Hamer

It was a difficult summer for Leeds as they expectedly lost a number of their top performers in Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter.

Sheffield United will have been pleased to keep hold of Hamer, who will have a key role to play if the Blades are going to be in the mix for promotion.

However, Clarke has revealed that had things gone differently Hamer could have been playing for Leeds, with Farke’s side interested in the player.

“He (Hamer) was their player of the year last year, Leeds wanted him quite badly, United resisted the temptation and they’ll be very glad that they did,” he told the What The EFL?! podcast

“Coming in off the left-hand side, he’s been easily their best player so far this season. He’s such a match winner, Hamer, isn’t he? I’ve liked him ever since I saw him play for Coventry City a few years ago.”

Hamer was named Sheffield United’s player of the year last season and the 27-year-old is a proven quantity in the Championship having also shone for Coventry during his time at the club.

The midfielder has had a superb start to the season with four goals and an assist in six Championship appearances and Sheffield United will be hoping no one comes in for Hamer in January and they at least keep him for the remainder of the season.