Joshua Zirkzee and Bruno Fernandes (Photo by Michael Steele_Getty Images)

Manchester United signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna at the start of the season.

The Dutchman has scored just once since joining his new club and popular pundit Steve Nicol is not convinced with his quality. The former Liverpool defender believes that Zirkzee is not a specialist goalscorer and it is no surprise that Manchester United are struggling to score goals.

“Zirkzee doesn’t look like a centre forward and certainly doesn’t look like an accomplished goal scorer,” said Nicol on ESPN UK’s YouTube channel. “Rashford has been off form for nearly two years. On the right-hand side, you’ve got a young kid [Amad Diallo] who is still learning the trade. AD “And Bruno – who we know is capable – but when was the last time we saw it? So we shouldn’t be surprised that even though they have the ball and get forward, they don’t score enough goals or create chances.”

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to invest in a goalscorer in the upcoming window. Marcus Rashford is also more suited to the wide areas and that leaves Manchester United with Rasmus Hojlund as their only other attacking option.

The Denmark international is still getting to grips with English football, and he will need some time before he can hit top form in the Premier League.

Man United need to perform better

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they will look to push for domestic trophies as well. The Red Devils had a mediocre season by their standards last year and they will be expected to bounce back strongly this time around.

The club hierarchy has backed Erik ten Hag with substantial funds for new signings and he will have to deliver the results on the pitch. It remains to be seen whether the Dutch manager can address his team’s weaknesses in the transfer market when the window reopens in January.

Top Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images