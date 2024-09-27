“Top priority” – Romano notes “discussions ongoing” for Arsenal-linked Musiala

Jamal Musiala in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Jamal Musiala remains one of the brightest young talents in world football, so it stands to reason why Arsenal would be interested.

The 21-year-old, who has a market value of €130m (transfermarkt) is out of contract in summer 2026, and if he doesn’t sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, next summer represents the last chance that the Bavarians could get a reasonably good fee for his services.

Arsenal, along with many other interested parties, will no doubt be banking on the same.

Arsenal looking to tempt Musiala

However, the Gunners are set to be disappointed in their pursuit, as Fabrizio Romano has provided a definitive update on Musiala’s situation.

“There have been discussions ongoing between Jamal Musiala and Bayern for months, and they are still in negotiation,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Bayern consider Musiala’s extension as a top priority. That’s the only concrete news on Musiala now; all the rest is not something concrete.

“Arsenal have been linked with him but guys, every week five clubs are linked because interest is normal for such a top player.”

It’s believed that the youngster wants somewhere in the region of €300,000 per week in order to sign his new long-term deal, and if that figure is accurate, it’s likely to rule Arsenal out in any event.

Their top earner, Kai Havertz, is on £280,000 per week (Capology), and it would surely upset team equilibrium if Musiala was to be seen to earn more than anyone else.

In any event, it looks as though that’s not even going to be a consideration, as Bayern will almost certainly push as hard as they can to get the player to put pen to paper.

The Bavarians are crushing it in the Bundesliga this season, and success is surely just around the corner once more.