Tottenham aim dig at Premier League rivals Arsenal with cheeky social media post

Tottenham fans loved what their team’s X account posted after their Europa League win against Qarabag.

Spurs managed to beat Qarabag 3-0 even after getting a red card early in the first half.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominic Solanke ensured a comfortable win for Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Qarabag could not take advantage of playing with an extra man for more than 80 minutes in the match.

Postecoglou’s team showed faith in their attacking philosophy and made sure they do not sit back after getting a red card early in the match.

It is the complete opposite of what Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side did against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

The Gunners were down to 10 men when Leandro Trossard was sent off for delaying the restart of the match at the end of the first half.

Arteta deployed ultra defensive tactics for the second half and sat back to defend their lead without trying to attack and score another goal.

They almost managed to pull off a memorable win at the Etihad Stadium but a late goal from John Stones broke their heart and earned Man City a crucial point.

The Gunners have received criticism from fans and the media for their defensive tactics.

Football pundit Roy Keane described Arsenal as a “small team with a small mentality” for their playing style against Man City.

Tottenham’s X account made a post after their win against Qarabag to aim a dig at their arch rivals.

10 men and we never stopped playing our football 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YFes8yIU8l — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 27, 2024

Tottenham vs Arsenal banter on social media continues

The Tottenham fans enjoyed the cheekiness from their social media admin while the Arsenal fans have been reminding them that they won at the Tottenham Stadium around two weeks ago.

Playing against a 10 men Qarabag and against a 10 men Man City is a completely different test.

Arsenal’s tactics have been harshly criticised when they only decided to play to their strengths when things were going against them.

Even a draw with 10 men at the Etihad Stadium is not a bad result and this point could prove to be crucial for the Gunners come the end of the season.