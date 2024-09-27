Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images and Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for Paulaner

Chelsea won’t find it easy to sign Castello Lukeba

At the moment, there’s nothing concrete to report concerning a Chelsea move for Castello Lukeba.

There are no talks and no negotiations ongoing.

Several top clubs have been following Lukeba for months, clubs from Spain and England… but after selling Simakan in August, I don’t think it will be easy at all for any club to sign Lukeba from Leipzig in January.

Contacts ongoing between Chelsea and Jhon Duran

There have been some rumours of Barcelona chasing Jhon Duran in the last 24 hours but let me say that Barça, at this moment, have not been active in negotiations for any striker.

Obviously, they are keeping a close eye on the strikers market, but it’s not something really concrete because Hansi Flick is very happy with what Robert Lewandowski is doing.

Jhon Duran was really close to joining West Ham in the window as we know, but the deal collapsed after more than five bids were presented by West Ham to Aston Villa.

Duran wanted to move but a deal didn’t happen between the clubs. Credits to Aston Villa because they never wanted to accept those proposals, only super big money, something around £50m.

West Ham only offered £42m/£43m plus add-ons with a percentage of a future sale but Villa always said no.

There are now rumours that several clubs are interested in Jhon Duran and guys, I can confirm that Chelsea really tried to sign him too. Chelsea rate the player and still like the player at this moment.

Contacts are ongoing, but it’s not something that we can definitely update now.

Musiala’s contract extension is Bayern’s priority

There have been discussions ongoing between Jamal Musiala and Bayern for months, and they are still in negotiation.

Bayern consider Musiala’s extension as a top priority.

That’s the only concrete news on Musiala now; all the rest is not something concrete.

Arsenal have been linked with him but guys, every week five clubs are linked because interest is normal for such a top player.

Newcastle one of several clubs interested in Jonathan David

There are really many clubs interested in Jonathan David as he’s considered one of the big potential free agent names for 2025.

Clubs from all top 5 European leagues are monitoring Jonathan this season and are already well informed on deal conditions.

Despite the rumours, there’s nothing specific for Newcastle, they are just one of several clubs keeping a close eye on the situation.

No truth in Man United move for Harry Winks as United keep faith with ten Hag

I saw the news concerning Dan Ashworth eyeing a cut-price move for Harry Winks, but honestly guys, I don’t know where this is coming from to be fair.

I have zero information and zero confirmation on this. There are absolutely no talks ongoing so unfortunately there’s nothing to add to this rumour.

I keep receiving questions about Manchester United generally and of course, it’s not been a great week for them after draws with Crystal Palace and then Twente in the Europa League. It’s disappointing, for sure.

But I can guarantee to you guys that in this moment – and I already saw all the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stories too – Man United keep trusting the manager.

They want to give Erik ten Hag time, and it’s going to be important to have his injured players back as soon as possible, and 100% fit.

Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro are due back soon, and Yoro, who United believe is a fantastic talent, still hasn’t worn the United shirt in an official game.

For now, it’s full support for ten Hag, but the Man United board want to see different results as soon as possible.

Szczęsny day on Monday in Barcelona whilst Bernal gets ready to pen long-term deal

In the last 24 hours, the news broke that Wojciech Szczęsny will be Barcelona’s new goalkeeper. The agreement is done on a one year contact.

The original plan of Wojciech Szczęsny was to retire in 2025, so one more season at Juventus, then what happened is Juve didn’t want to include Szczęsny in their new project.

Szczęsny had the possibility to go to Saudi Arabia and some other possibilities, but he wasn’t convinced and ended up retiring in August.

The unlucky injury of Marc-André ter Stegen has changed things, and Barcelona quickly made contact with Szczęsny and his agents.

Monday will be the day, from what I’m told, when he will be in Barcelona for his medical tests and contract signing.

Barcelona still trust in Iñaki Peña, and he will compete for the goalkeeper spot with Szczęsny.

On Thursday, the agents of Marc Bernal started signing all the contracts for the 17-year-old’s new deal. Everything is being signed on Barça’s side and on the player side.

The deal will be valid till 2029 because Barcelona absolutely wanted the player to be part of their long term ideas.

He was already playing a lot at the beginning of the season, then he suffered a very serious injury and will be out for one year.

Meanwhile, the club wanted to show their full support and immediately after his injury, they promised Bernal and his agents a new contract with a higher salary.

Some English clubs started exploring the possibility of signing Bernal even before the pre-season for €20m, however, his new contract sees his release clause rise to €500m.

Gallagher and Valverde battle will be key in Madrid derby

This weekend it’s the Madrid derby, and I’m curious to see Conor Gallagher for sure, as he’s doing fantastic, but also Julián Alvarez.

He’s now getting in good shape, he scored the winner at Celta Vigo last night and this match could be a big chance for him to shine.

For Real Madrid, I expect Bellingham to be one of the faces of the derby for sure.

I think the duel between Gallagher and Fede Valverde will be the key to winning the three points.

Conte’s title obsession key to his success

It’s easy to understand why players, staff and people at the club where Antonio Conte works share his feelings.

He is a man who is obsessed with winning titles and that rubs off on all around him.

For example, Scott McTominey surely wanted to feel important and to play on regular basis. Conte considered him as a key signing and so far, he’s been fantastic.

He scored his first goal for Napoli last night and it was a very good signing.