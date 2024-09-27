Julen Lopetegui (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has highlighted West Ham United’s lack of defensive solidity as the most ‘worrying’ aspect of their start under Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui replaced David Moyes over the summer, with the club embarking on a lavish summer of spending to support their new boss. Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug represent just a handful of the major signings made by the Hammers.

However, it’s safe to say West Ham have not made a great start to life under the Spaniard, winning just two of their seven matches across all competitions, including falling to 3-0 and 5-1 defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool in their last two — the latter in the EFL Cup.

‘Worrying’ signs for West Ham under Lopetegui, says Sutton

With just four points on the board in the Premier League, West Ham travel to Brentford this weekend desperate for a result against a side two points and two places above them in the table.

But former Blackburn, Chelsea and Celtic striker Sutton has predicted another defeat for Lopetegui’s men, highlighting his biggest worry about life under the Spaniard so far.

“Julen Lopetegui needs a result and he needs a performance, the West Ham way… whatever that is under him,” Sutton wrote in his Premier League predictions column for BBC Sport.

“Their fans wanted a change, and they got the change… and I think they have expected a much better start than the one they have got.

“On top of the result, what was worrying about last week’s home defeat by Chelsea was how vulnerable the Hammers looked defensively. If they were solid at the back it would give them something to build on until they click up front, but there was not much to build on there.

“West Ham were miles off in that game, and ended up well beaten by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night too. The Reds were very fortunate with how they scored their first goal, but it feels like everything is going against Lopetegui at the moment.

“Brentford are always superbly organised and carry a goal threat. They went ahead against Manchester City and Tottenham in their past two league games and although they ended up losing both, they ran Spurs very close and gave City plenty to think about too.

“Even without the injured Yoane Wissa, the Bees are a well-balanced team – and probably not the kind of opposition that West Ham need or want right now.”

Top photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images