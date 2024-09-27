Exclusive: Liverpool unsure about Zubimendi bidding war but his teammate is another transfer target

Arne Slot still wants Martin Zubimendi (Photos by Julian Finney, Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Liverpool still like Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi but are wary of entering into a potential bidding war for him when clubs look again at his situation next summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Although the Reds are still open to re-exploring a move for the Spain international after he opted to stay at Sociedad this summer, it is anticipated that if he were to change his mind and make himself available for a move in next year’s window, there could potentially be a big bidding war for him.

Clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also previously shown an interest in Zubimendi, though CaughtOffside has not yet had it confirmed that these would necessarily be the clubs pursuing him next year.

Either way, Zubimendi is a fine player likely to attract plenty of interest if Sociedad are open to letting go and if he’s increasingly open to finding a new club.

Zubimendi transfer could lead to bidding war, but could Liverpool try move for Kubo?

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have now informed CaughtOffside that Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is another player at the Basque club that LFC like.

The Japan international has impressed in La Liga and is thought to be alongside other wingers such as Nico Williams and Leroy Sane on Liverpool’s list of potential targets in that position if they end up losing Mohamed Salah next summer.

Salah is out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season, and though the priority remains to keep him at the club, some level of planning has taken place to identify possible replacements if the Egypt international decides to move on.

It is not yet clear if Kubo’s name came up during talks over Zubimendi as well, but the 23-year-old is surely another name Sociedad might struggle to hold on to for much longer.