Exclusive: Liverpool unsure about Zubimendi bidding war but his teammate is another transfer target

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Arne Slot still wants Martin Zubimendi (Photos by Julian Finney, Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Liverpool still like Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi but are wary of entering into a potential bidding war for him when clubs look again at his situation next summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Although the Reds are still open to re-exploring a move for the Spain international after he opted to stay at Sociedad this summer, it is anticipated that if he were to change his mind and make himself available for a move in next year’s window, there could potentially be a big bidding war for him.

Clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also previously shown an interest in Zubimendi, though CaughtOffside has not yet had it confirmed that these would necessarily be the clubs pursuing him next year.

Either way, Zubimendi is a fine player likely to attract plenty of interest if Sociedad are open to letting go and if he’s increasingly open to finding a new club.

Takefusa Kubo to Liverpool? (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Zubimendi transfer could lead to bidding war, but could Liverpool try move for Kubo?

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have now informed CaughtOffside that Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is another player at the Basque club that LFC like.

The Japan international has impressed in La Liga and is thought to be alongside other wingers such as Nico Williams and Leroy Sane on Liverpool’s list of potential targets in that position if they end up losing Mohamed Salah next summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Collymore’s column: Pep’s clarion call, Michael Oliver got it wrong and more
David Ornstein states who he believes is the next big talent from Arsenal’s academy
“There is an argument” – Chris Sutton explains why Man Utd will beat Spurs this weekend

Salah is out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season, and though the priority remains to keep him at the club, some level of planning has taken place to identify possible replacements if the Egypt international decides to move on.

It is not yet clear if Kubo’s name came up during talks over Zubimendi as well, but the 23-year-old is surely another name Sociedad might struggle to hold on to for much longer.

More Stories Arne Slot Martin Zubimendi Takefusa Kubo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.