Alisson names surprise player who could join Liverpool’s leadership group next

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has named the next star that could be added to the Reds’ leadership group by Arne Slot after achieving “so many things already” in his career.

Throughout Jurgen Klopp’s years with the Merseyside outfit, the two outstanding leaders at Anfield had been his captains Jordan Henderson and James Milner but following the departures of the English duo during the summer of 2023, the responsibilities were shared amongst the Reds’ leadership group.

The group is made up of five players: captain Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker.

Apart from Alexander-Arnold, the rest of the members are towards the backend of their careers and according to Alisson, another younger star could be added soon.

Read More: Newcastle won’t be happy as England international could join Liverpool for nearly half price

Speaking to Joe Hart as part of an interview with the BBC, the Brazil international claimed that Alexis Mac Allister has proven to be a leader at Liverpool, despite it only being his second season as part of the Reds’ squad.

The 31-year-old said: “I am committed to this club 100%, and I think that involves being part of this leadership group. Me, Virgil, Robbo, Trent, Mo – Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] now is someone that is bringing his experience as well.

“He is young, but he has achieved so many things already, and that brings him to a standard of good leadership.”

Is Alexis Mac Allister ready for next step at Liverpool?

Mac Allister comes across as a quiet character on the pitch but that doesn’t mean he is not a leader and he will take inspiration from his Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who does all his talking with the football at his feet.

The 25-year-old has already achieved a lot in his career at such an early age having won the World Cup and Copa America with Argentina, alongside a league title in his home country and the EFL Cup with Liverpool last season.

The midfielder has also racked up over 300 appearances at both club and international level, which helps him display leadership at Liverpool, alongside his actions on the pitch.

Alisson clearly thinks that Mac Allister is ready to step into the Merseyside club’s leadership group and that may happen at some point throughout the 2024/25 campaign.