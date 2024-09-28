22-year-old sets goal of winning “more trophies” at Man United and heaps praise on Erik ten Hag

This season looks like it could be the making of Amad Diallo at Man United and the winger has set the goal of winning “more trophies” with the Manchester club as he looks to remain at Old Trafford.

Diallo’s career at the Premier League giants has taken some time to get going having moved to Old Trafford from Atalanta in 2021. Loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland have helped the 22-year-old develop and it has prepared him for more minutes throughout the current campaign.

The Ivory Coast star has started in four out of Man United’s opening five Premier League fixtures and has contributed with one goal and an assist.

With a contract expiring at Old Trafford in 2025, Diallo hopes to remain with the Manchester outfit and has set the goal of winning more trophies with the Red Devils in the coming years having picked up an FA Cup winners medal last season.

“I dream of winning more trophies with Man United, a lot of trophies,” the 22-year-old told Sky Sports via Fabrizio Romano. “Champions League, Premier League, everything. I want to win with this club.”

“One of the best days of my life was to sign with the club and I want to do more here.”

Amad Diallo heaps praise on Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Man United have followed up their underwhelming 2023/24 campaign with a poor start to the current season and the pressure has already begun to mount on Erik ten Hag. The Dutch coach may have just a few games to save his future at Old Trafford but that has not stopped Diallo from praising his current boss.

“He’s important for me,” the winger told Sky Sports via Fabrizio Romano. “He’s there to help everyone, even when you don’t play he’s there to speak with you to stay focused on the training pitch.”

Man United fans expected big things from Diallo throughout the remainder of the current season and it sounds like the 22-year-old is ready for the challenge.