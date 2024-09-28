Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Ange Postecoglou is under pressure at Spurs.

Although Spurs overcame Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League in mid-week despite being down to 10 men, Postecoglou remains under pressure due to the side’s disappointing league form.

The 59-year-old has won just two of his first five Premier League games of the season with Spurs sitting 11th in the table.

Pressure building on Ange Postecoglou at Spurs

And even though the likes of Southampton’s Russell Martin and Everton’s Sean Dyche are among the favourites to get sacked first, Postecoglou isn’t totally safe in London.

Criticism is beginning to mount, and with the ex-Celtic boss in need of points but due to play Manchester United next, few would be surprised if, by the end of the weekend, the heat was turned up a notch.

Ex-Chelsea manager on shortlist to replace Aussie

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, Daniel Levy is already considering his options with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri among the names shortlisted.

The 65-year-old has a history of managing big clubs, but his connection to Chelsea, which saw him in charge in the 2018-19 season, could dampen fans’ appetite for changing their manager.

Sarri, who has not been in work since leaving his role at Lazio at the start of the year, could make a surprise Premier League return before the end of the season, but whether or not that’s back to London to join Spurs remains to be seen.

The Italian won the 2018-19 Europa League with Chelsea before lifting the 2019-20 Serie A title with Juventus.