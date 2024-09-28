Anthony Gordon repays Newcastle fans’ faith with emphatic penalty to beat Ederson

Anthony Gordon has repaid Newcastle United fans after equalising against Manchester City.

The Magpies’ raucous fanbase have once again packed out St. James’ Park for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League blockbuster against Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

The Geordies came into today’s matchup with hope on their side after Rodri was effectively ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his ACL last weekend against Arsenal.

And although the home team didn’t get off to the start they hoped for after Josko Gvardiol finished off a lovely assist from Jack Grealish after just 35 minutes, Eddie Howe’s men have fought back excellently.

Anthony Gordon fools Ederson from penalty spot

Gordon, who recently penned a new contract, found himself one-on-one against Ederson, and after rounding the Brazilian was hauled down, leaving referee Jarred Gillet with no choice but to put the keeper in the book and point to the spot.

The Newcastle United number 10, who was honoured with an impressive display before kick-off, stepped up to take the penalty, and after giving Ederson the eyes, fired the ball into the side of the net, leaving the City number one with no chance.

Anthony Gordon equalises for Newcastle from the spot! ? Listen to the ROAR of St. James' Park ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/oHYEovZts5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 28, 2024

1-1 and all to play for…