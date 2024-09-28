Arsenal ready to sell first-team star in January for a fee of €40 million

Arsenal players at Man City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are prepared to cash in on Gabriel Jesus when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to a report from Bolavip, Arsenal are prepared to let the player leave for a fee of around €40 million, and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with an exit route. Palmeiras are reportedly keen on the player.

Jesus has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he won major trophies with Manchester City. However, he has not been able to score goals regularly at Arsenal. The Gunners need to bring in an upgrade if they are serious about pushing for major trophies. They need a reliable goalscorer and selling Jesus would be a wise decision.

The Brazilian striker could be attracted to the idea of returning to his homeland and moving to Palmeiras could help him get his career back on track. A fresh start would be ideal for him.

However, spending €40 million on a striker might prove to be difficult for Brazilian clubs, and it remains to be seen whether Palmeiras can afford him. Arsenal will probably have to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Arsenal need a quality striker

The Gunners have been fighting for the league title in the last two seasons, and they have finished as the runners-up. They will want to go all the way this time around and they need quality additions in order for that to happen.

Arsenal have been linked with the number of quality strikers in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to dip into the January market for a recognised goalscorer.

