FIFA hand key Aston Villa star unexpected two-game ban for “offensive behaviour”

Aston Villa

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been handed a two-match ban by FIFA following his “offensive” antics during the September international break with Argentina.

The Copa America winners were 3-0 victors over Chile before losing 2-1 to Colombia as part of their campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The results keep Lionel Scaloni’s team on top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings by just two points but they will be missing their goalkeeper for the next round of games.

The Independent reports that the Aston Villa star has been suspended for two matches by FIFA for “offensive behaviour” during the September international break.

In a statement released by the Argentine Football Association on Friday, the AFA confirmed the news by simply stating: “Damian Emiliano Martinez is being held responsible for his offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play.”

In the Chile game, his first since winning the Copa America in the United States, the goalkeeper celebrated by making an obscene gesture with the trophy, as he did after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; while after the loss to Colombia, the 32-year-old hit a local television camera.

The Aston Villa star will now miss Argentina’s next two 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Venezuela and Bolivia in October, however, the ban does not affect his club career.

Emiliano Martinez still available for Aston Villa

Aston Villa fans will be relieved that the ban does not affect their club as Martinez is a key member of Unai Emery’s squad having featured in every Premier League match for the Birmingham outfit this season.

The Argentina star is currently preparing for Villa’s visit to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town on Sunday as they look to continue their impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign.