Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

According to Aston Villa podcaster Ty Bracey, a move for the 27-year-old Englishman could be on the cards in january.

He said on Villa News: “Joe Gomez wasn’t heavily involved in Liverpool’s preseason because he was looking for a club. “If we were going to jump, I assume we would have in the window just gone but I do think we are short in defence still. We could still do with one more at centre back so we will have to wait and see. “We don’t know if teams will come in for our players in January. “I’m excited to see what happens and I think the fixtures in a couple of months will show we’re short in that position so a deal could happen in January.“

Gomez has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are lacking in depth in the defensive unit and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Joe Gomez would improve Aston Villa

Gomez has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Aston Villa. He will help them tighten up at the back and his versatility will be an added bonus.

The English defender is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a right-back. Apart from his defensive qualities, his distribution skills from the back will help Aston Villa build from the deep.

The defender is at the peak of his powers and he needs to play regularly. A move to Aston Villa will be quite attractive for him if they can provide him with game-time assurances. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they will be an attractive destination.

Gomez is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact if he moves to the West Midlands club. Aston Villa would do well to secure his services in January.

