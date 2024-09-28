Exclusive: Aston Villa and Newcastle to battle for versatile €55m-rated La Liga winger

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Both Unai Emery and Eddie Howe can be rightly pleased by the way in which Aston Villa and Newcastle respectively have begun their 2024/25 campaigns.

At the time of writing, the Villains sit third in the table just a point behind leaders, Man City, whilst the Magpies are a little further back in sixth, but only two points behind Villa.

As the season begins to take shape, it will be interesting to see how either team fares, given that Newcastle don’t have European football to contend with this season whilst Villa will host Bayern Munich, Bologna and Juventus as well as travelling to Club Brugge and RB Leipzig.

On top of their domestic commitments, that could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back as far as Villa are concerned.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that they’re looking at a 23-year-old La Liga winger who can play on both sides of the pitch and as a central attacking midfielder when needed.

Aston Villa and Newcastle want Alex Baena

CaughtOffside sources note that Villarreal’s Alex Baena has also caught the attention of Newcastle United scouts this season, and a battle royale appears likely to be on the cards.

Although Baena’s contract runs until 2028, meaning that either Premier League club will need to fork out a potentially prohibitive €55m for his transfer, that doesn’t appear to have put off either Villa or Newcastle, both of whom seem to want to conclude the deal as early as the January transfer window.

Sources further understand that the player is leaning towards working with Emery thanks to the Spanish and Yellow Submarine connection. Emery left Villarreal to join Villa of course.

Baena’s 70 goal and assist contributions in 189 career appearances (transfermarkt) is believed to be the major reason why he’s so coveted, and it remains to be seen which club can get the transfer over the line.