Barcelona decision gives Man United real hope of landing prized capture

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

It’s been quite the start to the season for Barcelona with seven wins from their opening seven league games, and this could indirectly benefit Man United.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have been poor by comparison with the Catalans, and it’s obvious that the squad still needs to be beefed up with one or two world class signings.

The old adage that ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ perfectly applies to the Old Trafford outfit as a root and branch clear out isn’t likely to bring United the immediate success they crave.

Man United given hope of landing Barcelona ace

With INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe now in charge of the football side of the business, it’s likely that better decisions will be made, though that will include a longer term and sustainable plan, rather than a boom and bust scenario.

Supporters might not like it but it’s crucial for the long-term health and wellbeing of the club.

Those players brought in must now be ones that have been studiously followed and whose skill set is perfectly complimentary to what United already have in situ. Not buying big names for the sake of it.

One player that Erik ten Hag is believed to have wanted for some time is Barca’s Frenkie de Jong, the pair working together during ten Hag’s glory years at Ajax.

The Daily Mail noted that United had revived their interest in the player during the summer transfer window, but nothing happened at that point.

Things have since changed, however.

Barcelona have shown that they’re perfectly capable of winning games without de Jong thanks to the plethora of midfield talent that they now have available.

Furthermore, Football Transfers note that the Catalans are now willing to pay de Jong the €18m in wages that they owe him as long as he leaves the club next summer.

Capology detail the player’s astronomical €721,154 (£602,482) weekly wage which Barca will surely be delighted to get off their books too.

United’s top earner, Casemiro, is on a paltry £350,000 per week in comparison (Capology) so the Dutchman will almost certainly need to take a hefty pay cut for any deal to be completed.