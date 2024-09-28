Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images.

Manchester City are set to enter the January transfer market in search of a replacement for Rodri.

The Spanish midfielder has been ruled out for most of the season after injuring his ACL against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

In need of a replacement, Pep Guardiola, according to Madrid-Barcelona Portal, has identified Barca’s Frenkie De Jong as the ideal signing to cover for Rodri.

The 27-year-old faces an uncertain future at the Nou Camp and continues to see his place under threat following the emergence of Pedri and Gavi.

The Dutchman’s astronomical wages are a sticking point for all parties though. De Jong earns nearly £1 million-per week including bonuses (Capology) but after agreeing to defer a percentage while football was shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic, is now owed around £15 million.

Barcelona open to selling Frenkie De Jong as Pep Guardiola eyes Rodri replacement

However, according to Football Transfers, Barcelona have agreed to pay what is owed if the midfielder agrees to leave the club next summer.

The potential offloading of De Jong is believed to be part of a wider financial strategy aimed at freeing up funds to target marquee signings, including Erling Haaland, further down the line.

For De Jong, the decision to leave Barca next summer would see him cut his contract short by one year, but with City’s need to find a Rodri replacement in January, the Dutch midfielder may be asked to move on sooner than we think.

During his five years in Catalonia, De Jong, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, has scored 17 goals and registered 21 assists in 213 games in all competitions.