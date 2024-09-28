25-year-old needs to leave Liverpool after latest Arne Slot decision

Liverpool have received a major boost ahead of their trip to Wolves on Saturday as Alisson Becker is set to return from his short-term injury to start between the sticks for the Reds.

The Brazilian shot-stopper missed the Merseyside club’s last two games after picking up a minor hamstring problem during the Premier League outfit’s opening Champions League match with AC Milan last week.

The 31-year-old returned to full training this week and did the whole session with the rest of the squad on Friday ahead of their match with Wolves on Saturday.

During his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson is ready to play at Molineux, which is a major boost to Liverpool as the former Roma star has been a crucial player for the Red in recent seasons.

“We think he is (ready to play),” Slot stated about Alisson via The Athletic. “He trained yesterday as part of our session with the group, so we’re expecting him to do the whole session today. So we think he is available.

“Of course, we’re really happy with Alisson being back but I want to emphasise the fact that Caoimhin (Kelleher) did really well in the two games he was in goal for us.

“It’s another example of me having two, and I think even three, good options in certain positions.”

Alisson return highlights why Caoimhin Kelleher needs to leave Liverpool

Although Caoimhin Kelleher knows his role at Liverpool, the Irish goalkeeper will be disappointed to be dropped for the Wolves game upon Alisson’s return as the 25-year-old performed admirably in the Reds’ last two matches.

Given his age, it is time for the player to leave Anfield and seek more minutes as there is no place for the goalkeeper in Slot’s starting 11 as long as Alisson is around.

The Ireland international would be a good option between the sticks for many clubs and with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving on Merseyside next summer, this is very likely Kellerher’s last season with the Premier League giants.