Chelsea ready to splash the cash on 24-year-old Brazilian winger valued at €40 million

Chelsea are keen on signing the Atletico Madrid winger Samuel Lino.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old Brazilian winger’s progress and they could look to make a move for him in the near future. The report states that Chelsea would be willing to make a substantial investment in the player.

The left-sided winger has impressed with his performances in La Liga and he could prove to be a quality addition for Chelsea as well. Players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have failed to live up to the expectations since the move to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea need more quality in the wide areas. It is no surprise that they are looking at a quality winger.

Lino will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can get the deal done. The winger is reportedly valued at €40 million and Chelsea have the financial muscle to afford him.

Samuel Lino could fancy Chelsea move

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite attractive for the South American and Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Although they have struggled in recent seasons and they are not competing in the UEFA Champions League, they are likely to be an attractive destination for most players.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the winger in the coming months. They will need to improve their squad if they want to get back to the top of English football once again.

Lino is highly talented with a bright future, and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for the Blues in the long term.

