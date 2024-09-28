Chelsea willing to do whatever it takes to sign €100 million-rated La Liga star

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly a target for Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 24-year-old French international has been an important player for Real Madrid since joining the club from AS Monaco and his performances have attracted the attention of the English clubs.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are willing to do whatever it takes to sign the French defensive midfielder who is valued at €100 million. The report states that they could be willing to table an offer in excess of €120 million for the player.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure. They are lacking in depth in the defensive midfield department and letting Tchouameni leave the club would weaken the side severely.

Chelsea could use Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea could certainly use someone like him who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and break down opposition attacks. They spent a substantial amount of money on Moises Caicedo, but the former Brighton midfielder has yet to live up to the expectations. He has not been able to hit top form since the move to Stamford Bridge. It seems that Chelsea are now looking at alternatives.

Tchouameni is a proven performer at the highest level and he has shown his quality for club and country. He knows what it takes to play for a big club and challenge for major trophies every season. It would be a major coup for Chelsea if they can get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can convince Real Madrid to sell their prized prospect in the coming months.

Chelsea will have to convince the player to join them as well. They have not secured Champions League qualification in the last two seasons and convincing the top players to join without the lure of European football could prove to be difficult.

