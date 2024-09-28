Chelsea’s cunning Osimhen strategy revealed

Victor Osimhen (Photo by Ahmad Mora_Getty Images)

It was the transfer saga that dominated the whole summer window, and in the end, Chelsea evidently failed to land their major target, Victor Osimhen.

However, all is not as it seems apparently, with the Blues expertly working a situation that took multiple twists and turns across the close season.

Currently plying his trade at Galatasaray, Osimhen has a break clause in his deal with the Turkish giants that comes into play in January (Football Insider).

Chelsea set to land cut-price Osimhen in January

At that point, the Nigerian will have 18 months left on his contract with Napoli (transfermarkt), and that will arguably be the final time when the Partnopei can realistically get a reasonable amount of money for their man.

With Financial Fair Play always in mind, Chelsea were never likely to accede to the original €130m/£110m release clause (BBC Sport) for the player that was in place.

When it came down to around the €75m mark, that appeared to be a more acceptable sale price.

However, as Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast note, it seems the West Londoners were never going to do business at that price either, preferring to wait until January 2025 to land him for nearer the £40m mark, something the outlet suggest is a “real possibility.”

It shines a light on the cunning strategy that Chelsea have obviously employed in order to get their man for as best a price as possible.

Though it’s understood that Enzo Maresca is more than happy with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku as his strikers at present, adding Osimhen to the mix will be of obvious benefit.

Football Insider further note that work is going on behind the scenes at this moment in order that when the transfer window opens again in the new year, Chelsea can make their move without needing to resort to another sideshow.