Cole Palmer has completed his first-half hat-trick with an out-of-this-world free-kick after just 30 minutes against Brighton.

The English forward has proven week in and week out why his transfer from Manchester City to the Blues is one of the best pieces of business in recent history.

Chelsea’s clash with Brighton on Saturday afternoon was no different as he carried his side back into the lead after going behind after just seven minutes.

Palmer levelled the game after 21 minutes before edging his side ahead from the penalty spot moments after.

But the English forward was not finished there as he then scored potentially the goal of the season from a free-kick.

COLE PALMER WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/R20T85v9qD — Chels HQ (@Chels_HQ) September 28, 2024

Video courtesy of Via Play