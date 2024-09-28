Cole Palmer makes Premier League history after ridiculous record confirmed

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Cole Palmer has made Premier League history after a sensational first-half performance against Brighton saw the Chelsea playmaker become the first-ever player to net four goals in a game’s opening 45 minutes.

Even though Chelsea are going through a huge transitional period and have come under fire for their recruitment policy, their signing of Palmer from Manchester City for a reported £40 million will surely go down as one of their greatest-ever pieces of business.

The 22-year-old’s debut season at Stamford Bridge saw him score 27 goals and register 15 assists in 48 games in all competitions. His insane numbers, which included 22 league goals, saw him crowned the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season — an award that will be the first of many.

Cole Palmer makes Premier League history

Starting this season as he finished off last, Palmer, who came within touching distance of lifting the Euros with England earlier in the summer, is already well on his way to double figures.

Despite Saturday’s home game against Brighton being just Chelsea’s sixth league game of the season, Palmer has already made history after becoming the first-ever player to score four goals in a domestic match’s first half (Opta).

Georgino Rutter’s opening goal saw Chelsea trail 1-0 after just seven minutes but a Palmer-inspired performance saw the Blues complete a remarkable first-half comeback.

Although Carlos Baleba netted the Seagulls’ second just after the half an hour mark, Palmer’s quick-fire quartet of goals fired, and kept, Chelsea in the lead.

At the time of writing, there is still the second half to play, but should the Blues go on to take all three points, Enzo Maresca will owe his number 20 a huge thanks.